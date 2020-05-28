The Kogi State Government has disputed the result of the Coronavirus Disease released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control late on Wednesday, which had it that the state has recorded two cases.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Saka Haruna Audu, disputed the results in a statement he issued on Thursday.

Audu said: “Kogi State till this very moment is Covid-19 free. We have developed full testing capacity and have conducted hundreds of tests so far which have returned negative.

“We have also continued to insist that we will not be a party to any fictitious Covid-19 claims which is why we do not recognise any Covid-19 test conducted by any Kogite outside the boundaries of the State except those initiated by us. Any attempt to force us to announce a case of Covid-19 will be vehemently rejected.

“We continue to enjoin our people to take all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic into the State and give no listening ears to rumour peddlers and mischief makers.

“We are more than prepared to secure the life of our people and have no interest in playing politics with their Health concerns.

“God bless Kogi State!”