COVID-19: Kogi closes all entry points, ban motorcycle operation

Governor Yahaya Bello has ordered the closure of all land and water entry points into Kogi State as part of efforts to curb the spread of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the state.

The state Commissioner for information, Kingsley Fanwo, confirmed this in a statement issued in Lokoja on Wednesday.

According to Fanwo, passengers of commercial vehicles coming or going out of the state will henceforth go through health checks.

“Persons with any disease condition which mimics CORVID-19 symptoms, including elevated temperatures, should have a medical report from a reputable hospital/medical practitioner ,explaining their condition before venturing through the state,” the statement said.

It said taxis could carry only three passengers at a time (one in front and two behind) and must provide hand sanitisers for use by their passengers.

The statement added: “Buses may carry only two passengers per row of seats, subject to a maximum of 10 passengers per trip for any type of bus.

“All transport companies, transport unions and terminal operators must keep a travel manifest for inbound and outbound passengers, especially verified phone numbers.

“They must also provide hand-wash stands with soap in the garages and hand sanitisers in the buses.

“Passengers are required to cooperate by washing their hands with soap and water and sanitise them before boarding.

“They are to be denied boarding if they fail to comply with the hygiene procedures.”

It directed commercial motorcycle operators to suspend their operations with effect from Thursday.

“Relevant officials are empowered to stop and enforce compliance. Defaulters will be arrested,” Bello said in the statement.

The government also placed an indefinite the ban on all social, cultural and religious activities and pegged essential activities to a crowd of five persons.

He said: “All public areas, pubs, bars and restaurants are limited to five customers at a time, seated apart in line with the social distancing guidelines.

“Operators and customers are advised to utilise delivery and takeaway options more during this period.

“Under the new arrangement, all corporate premises and large businesses in the state must keep visitors registers as well as take the temperature checks of guests and visitors.

“Any guest with high temperature above 38 degrees Celsius must be reported immediately.

“Wilfull breach of these guidelines, the unjustified inflation of prices of any essential commodity and the making or spreading of fake news or hate speech during this period of trial will be regarded as sabotage and punished accordingly.”