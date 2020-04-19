Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has announced a total lockdown on Katsina town from 7am on Tuesday after two persons tested positive to COVID-19.

Masari announced this on Sunday in Katsina at a news conference.

He said: “We have discussed and agreed that from 7am on Tuesday, there will be a total lockdown on Katsina.

“It is a stay-at-home order we shall implement strictly.

“Should we have any confirmed case in any local government, we will equally lockdown that local government completely.”

Masari said the decision had become imperative following discovery of two cases in the state capital.

He warned those living outside the state capital to stay at their places of residence, declaring that nobody would be allowed into the town.

The governor said that banks would be allowed to operate to enable people make withdrawals and buy food.

He said the payment of salaries to civil servants would begin from Sunday (today) to cushion the hardship workers could face during the lockdown period.

He called on neighbouring states to enforce full restrictions of movement in their states, pointing out that it was the only way to prevent the disease from moving and circulating.

According to Masari, the lockdown will be for two weeks, after which government will review the situation and determine the next step.

He urged traditional leaders to guard against people coming into their domains to ward off the chances of infected persons sneaking in.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Masari had earlier locked down Daura and Dutsinma Local Government Areas, after some people tested positive to the pandemic in those areas.

The northwestern state currently has 12 confirmed cases, with one death.

Daura Local Government has nine cases; Katsina, two; Dutsimma, one.