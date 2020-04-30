The Kaduna State University has directed its casual workers to proceed on compulsory leave without pay due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Register of the institution, Samuel Manshop, said in a circular obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna on Thursday that the leave should take effect from May 1.

Manshop said: “It is hereby directed that all casual staff in the university should proceed on compulsory leave without pay with effect from 1st May 2020, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Your outstanding salaries for the months of March and April 2020 will be paid as soon as the university receives its funding.

“The date for resumption from the compulsory leave without pay will be announced to you in due course.”

Manshop asked them to hand over any property of the university in their possession to the Director, University Health Services.

NAN.