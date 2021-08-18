COVID-19: Kano to refund 2,300 intending pilgrims for 2021 Hajj

The Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board (KSPWB) said 2,300 intending pilgrims who deposited money for the 2021 Hajj pilgrimage would be refunded their deposits.

The Government of Saudi on June 12 said no foreign pilgrims would be allowed to perform the Hajj once again this year after Saudi Arabia restricted the annual pilgrimage to citizens and residents.

The government set a maximum of 60,000 pilgrims in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Alhaji Muhammad Abba, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kano.

Abba said 5,500 intending pilgrims registered for the 2021 Hajj in the state.

“Over 200 cheques are ready but the owners have not come for them. We are also processing more cheques,” he said.

Abba called on other intending pilgrims who want to collect their fare to write, so that their cheques could be issued.

In 2020, only 1,000 pilgrims were allowed to perform the hajj because of COVID-19 .