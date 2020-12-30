The Kano State Ministry of Health has confirmed 17 new infections of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of active cases in the second wave of the pandemic in the state to 296.

The ministry announced this on Wednesday via its verified Twitter handle @KNSMOH and said the state had also recorded one additional COVID-19-related death in the second wave of the pandemic.

It stated, “17 new cases were recorded from 144 results received from the laboratories with four additional discharge and one death.”

The ministry disclosed that 57,924 samples had been tested and 2,216 confirmed cases with 1,857 discharged and 63 related COVID-19 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state.

The ministry urged residents of the state to stay safe and healthy to curb the spread of the virus.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Kano State had witnessed an upsurge of coronavirus infections from about 30 to 296 cases in the past four weeks.