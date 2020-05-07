Sacked Kano State Commissioner for Works, Mu’az Magaji, has tested positive for Coronavirus Disease.

The former Commissioner was sacked by the State Government, headed by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, for allegedly celebrating the death of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, on April 17, 2020.

Magaji on Thursday explained to his followers on Facebook that his inability to attend to their comments was occasioned by ill health arising from testing positive to COVID-19.

In the comment preceding the confirmation of his COVID-19 positive status, he wrote: “Dear all, I do truly apologize for you not getting across to me on phone or msgs….I have been indisposed due to ongoing health challenges some of us going through in Kano… in Sha Allah it will be well.”

Not long after, Magaji added: “This morning my NCDC test is out… I have been confirmed Covid-19 Positive… And have been moved to one of the state facilities…pray for us!”

Shortly after his sack, the former Commissioner, who thanked Ganduje for giving him the opportunity to serve, said his write up on Kyari was for the good of the nation.