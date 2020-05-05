The Jigawa State Government has directed its workers to continue to work from home for the next two weeks, with the exception of those on essential duties.

Governor Muhammad Badaru told newsmen in Dutse on Tuesday that those exempted were workers in the Ministries of Health, Finance and Water Resources.

Badaru said: “As you’re aware, civil servants have been working from home for about one month now.

“The situation on ground does not permit us to recall them to office.

“Therefore, the work at home order has been extended for another two weeks until May 19, 2020.”

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the Jigawa State Government had on March 24 directed its civil servants to work from home for two weeks as part of measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

On April 7, the government extended the order by directing the workers to continue to work from home for another next two weeks till April 21.

On April 21, the order was extended to May 5.