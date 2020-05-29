The Journalists International Forum For Migration has charged nations to look inward for solutions for COVID-19 instead of waiting endlessly for proposed vaccine.

Ajibola Abayomi, the President of JIFORM, made the comment during the fourth edition of the virtual online summit of the foundation with over 200 journalists covering migration across the globe on Friday.

Abayomi argued that giving the rising number of deaths linked to the dreaded disease being recorded, nations must find alternative to combat the coronavirus before it was too late.

The summit Is titled: “Migration: Remedies For COVID-9 and economy.”

Speakers from within and Africa are billed to deliver presentation in session slated for May 29 to 30 and June 5 and 6, 2020.

Abayomi said: “For months, COVID-19 has largely affected the global way of life even the so-called hardliners and religious extremists were forced to shift grounds on their cherished beliefs and positions.

“The media environment was not an exception as newspaper, radio, television, online and other outfits are adjusting their expenditures.

“We need not to be told that difficult times are ahead of us.

“It is an indisputable fact that both the developed and the under developed world are now on same scale giving the current happenings.

“In so doing, we must join the rest of the world to take a position on the rampaging corona virus.

“It is either we live to fight and conquer the COVID-19 or we surrender to fear and allow the pandemic to have its way.

“The first option seemed to be the way forward.

“We must unanimously resolve to set aside fear and defeat the dreaded disease for us to have assurances of better tomorrow.”

Abayomi urged nations to look inward and tasked the African leaders to stop dependent on foreign aides and invest in home grown capacities.

He said: “Therefore, if that must be done, nations must put on their thinking caps and look for remedies to combat the disease and the dwindling global economic situation.

“Hence, we are where we are, but it is not too late to catch up and do the needful.

“The challenge posed by the herbal remedy for COVID-19 from Madagascar to the theory being propounded by the World Health Organisation that the disease has no cure is worth giving a trial.

“At least, the nation has evidences in the numbers of the recoveries of the infected victims.

“I must state at junction that giving the soaring numbers of deaths occasioned by the COVID-19, it is only sensible for nations to jettison the idea of waiting for the miracle vaccine and adopt thorough health procedures backed by local contents with proven scientific solutions as applicable to the adaptations in different territories.”