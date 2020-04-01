COVID-19: JAMB donates three ventilators to two FCT hospitals

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has donated three ventilators to two General Hospitals to support the Federal Government’s fight against Coronavirus in the country.

The board disclosed this in a statement signed by Dr. Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s Head of Media and Publicity, on Wednesday in Abuja.

JAMB said the gesture was prompted by ongoing collective support in the country to contain the spread of the virus in the country.

It said: “The board appreciates the support and donations from corporate bodies and individuals toward complementing government’s efforts, aimed at containing the spread of the pandemic.

“This efforts are also aimed at treating those already infected by the virus.

“In our own little way of ensuring that government strategies and preemptive measures yield fruitful dividends, the board has donated two ventilators to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada.

“Another one is donated to the principal hospital in the Board’s host community, the Bwari General Hospital, Abuja, in preparation for any eventuality.

“This was borne out of the board’s desire to plan in line with federal government’s determination to ensure that no Nigerian succumbed to the virus.

“The donation of these ventilators which cost several millions is to strategically place these Hospitals in good stead to give necessary treatment to COVID-19 patients whether in Bwari or any other part of Abuja.

“However, this gesture was in addition to the several other interventions aimed at aiding the fight against the virus.”

JAMB said it would continue to support the fight against the pandemic within its limited means and by so doing, protect its teeming candidates.

The board, while calling on all Nigerians to collectively battle to contain the spread of COVID-19, urged all tertiary institutions, students and their parents to support the government by abiding to instructions aimed at fighting the spread of the pandemic.