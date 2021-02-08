BUA, one of Africa’s largest conglomerates, has paid for one million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for Nigeria through the AFREXIM Vaccine programme in partnership with the Coalition Against COVID.

These doses of the vaccine which should be delivered by next week, will be the first delivery of vaccines to Nigeria since the COVID-19 vaccines became available.

According to BUA, the vaccines will be distributed free to Nigerians at no cost.

Speaking on this development, Philanthropist and Founder of BUA, Abdul Samad Rabiu, thanked the President of the Afrexim Bank, Dr. Benedict Oramah, for making the purchase possible and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, for coordinating the process through the CACOVID Private Sector partnership.

According to Rabiu: “BUA decided to secure these one million vaccines by paying the full amount for the vaccines today because these vaccines became available only last week through AFREXIM.

“We expect the vaccines to be delivered within the next 14 days and hope priority will be given to our frontline workers who have committed their lives to managing the pandemic.

“In addition to this, BUA is committing to purchase five million doses for Nigeria as soon as they become available through this same arrangement.”