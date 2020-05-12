The Imo State Government has begun tracing of the contacts of a third confirmed case of COVID-19, who recently returned from Kano State.

This information was contained in a release signed by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Damaris Osunkwo, and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Monday.

Osunkwo said the patient, 43, from Ehume in Obowo LGA, was receiving treatment alongside the other patients at an isolation centre in the state and they were all responding positively to treatment.

The commissioner also said samples from persons considered close to him had already been sent to the laboratory for tests, adding that the ministry was investigating the rumour of other suspected cases.

She urged Imo residents not to panic but keep strict compliance with instructions and regulations for safe living and continue to report all suspected cases.

Osunkwo said: “The third and newly confirmed case is a 43-year-old returnee from Kano State, who arrived his home town in Ehume Obowo recently.

“Contacts from him have been listed and are being followed up. Also, samples have been taken from people considered highly exposed to him and already sent to the laboratory.

“Continue to report all suspected cases and adhere to remain at home order, observe respiratory etiquette and wear your face masks always. Do not panic and desist from spreading false rumours.”

Osunkwo, however, assured residents of government’s commitment to ensure the safety of all.

“Government is doing everything possible to ensure the safety of all Imo people,” she said.