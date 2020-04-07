COVID 19: Imo editors laud Gov. Uzodinma’s effort to check coronavirus

The Forum of Imo based Newspaper Editors has lauded Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State for his government’s efforts so far to check the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The commendation was contained in a release signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the forum, Eze Adiuku and Chigozie Uzosike respectively, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Owerri.

It noted that the effort of the state government needed to be complemented by all Imo State stakeholders to forestall the spread of the pandemic to the state.

The editors lauded the governor for the provision of isolation centres and disinfecting the state, saying the proactive measures could not have come at a better time than now.

It urged the citizens to support government’s efforts by maintaining social distancing, washing of hands with soap, using alcohol based sanitisers and ensuring personal hygiene.

The editors urged the governor to ensure free movement of media personnel and journalists without molestation by the security agencies.

The forum lauded Uzodinman for his intervention in the reported embarrassment meted out to a top media practitioner recently by some security agencies in Owerri, demanding the sanction of such overzealous personnel.

It said media practitioners all over the world were not disturbed, harassed or barred from doing their work, even in war periods, as they helped to gather useful information.