The management of four major hospitals in Imo and Abia States have hailed the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2019 elections, Peter Obi, for extending his COVID-19 palliatives to their various health institutions.

They hospitals are Holy Rosary Hospital, Emekuku, Owerri, Imo State; Madonna Catholic Hospital, Umuahia, Abia State; Our Saviour’s Hospital and Maternity, Amainyi, Imo State; and Methodist Hospital, Uzuakoli, Abia State.

In his continuing efforts to reach out and help people, organisations and health institutions through the Coronavirus pandemic, Obi had shared relief materials worth millions of naira to the hospitals on May 9, 2020.

He reaffirmed his willingness to support the poor, vulnerable and health workers who are at the frontline of fighting the pandemic.

Obi was represented by a team of delegates comprising the former Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Anambra State, Prof. Stella Okunna; former Commissioner for Information, Anambra State, Chief Joe Martins Dike; former Commissioner for Housing, Anambra State, Chief Patrick Nky Obi; and his Special Adviser, Valentine Obienyem.

The former Anambra State Governor encouraged the hospitals and their health workers to continue to give in their best in delivering good health to the public, especially in this time of global pandemic.

Each of the four hospitals received relief materials worth about N2 million, namely: one carton of 2,000 face masks, eight cartons of hand gloves (8,000 pieces), four cartons of sanitizers (200 big containers of 500mls each) and eight big cartons of paracetamol.

Appreciating Obi, the Methodist Archbishop of Umuahia, Most Rev. Chibuzo Opoko, spoke of Obi as a politician who upholds virtue and high moral standard.

Opoko said Obi remains the kind of man Nigeria needs, being a man who fears God and does not discriminate against people.

He said: “Mr. Peter Obi is the kind of politician Nigeria needs now.

“He is a man who upholds virtue and high moral standard.

“He has the fear of God and does not discriminate against anyone.

“Obi is a great gift to Nigeria and we will be happy as nation the day we realise it.

“I pray God to give him the opportunity to manifest his plans for this nation.”

On behalf of the Catholic Bishop of Umuahia Diocese, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji, the Hospital Administrator of Madonna Catholic Hospital, Afaraukwu, Umuahia, Rev. Fr. Anokwuru Christian Uche, conveyed their appreciation to Obi, promising that the donated materials will be judiciously used for the good of the health workers and the people in general.

Uche prayed God to continue to lead Obi on to greater heights.

In their respective expressions of appreciation, the Hospital Administrator of Holy Rosary Hospital, Emekuku, Imo State, Rev. Fr. Justin Okoro, and the Hospital Chaplain, Our Savior’s Hospital and Maternity, Amainyi, Imo State, Ven. Oliver Okeke, both showered praises on Obi for his benevolence.

They prayed God to continue to protect Obi and bless his future endeavours.