The Chief Executive Officer of Sixth Sense Interiors, Temitope Olagbegi, has narrated her ordeal with officials of the Nigerian Immigration Service at an airport in Nigeria.

Olagbegi disclosed this via her Instagram page.

According to her, it was a heart breaking experience to come into the country and see the Nigerian Immigration officials not wearing face masks and using hand gloves despite the rampaging Coronavirus Disease and attending to travellers.

She said that while she told the officers to wear their mask and use hand gloves, they ignored her and seized her passport.

Olagbegi was also heard in a video saying: “A. M. Dantala, give me my passport.”

However, a voice in the background urged the officers to continue their work.

She wrote: “It was a heart breaking experience for me coming into the country to see the Nigerian Immigration not wearing masks.

“I lost it!

“How can you be handling multiple passports without gloves or masks.

“These guys speak to people and droplets can get into passports.

“Is this not how the virus is transmitted?

“I said to them first in a friendly manner to wear masks and the complete disregard infuriated me.

“I begun to scream.

“I couldn’t take it.

“Are they ignorant?

“If they are ignorant, I dare say, they should not be there, as government representatives.

“I lost a dear friend to COVID-19 a month ago.

“Why is this not being taken seriously?

“The front line into the country, it made no sense to me.

“And when I started to raise my voice, my passport was seized.

“The official told me to make sure I go to Victoria Island to shout at them to wear their masks.

“Unbelievable!

“Did they think that seizing my passport would scare me?

“No way.

“I demanded to see the highest authority.

“And what was I told?

“To delete the pictures and videos I took.

“Heartbreaking!”