Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said he will be the first person to be vaccinated in the state to boost the citizens’ confidence in taking the Coronavirus vaccine.

Obaseki disclosed this on Friday in Benin while addressing journalists on the need for residents not to be scared of the vaccines.

The governor said: “I will take mine and if I take mine and I’m okay, that will give confidence to Edo people.

“The preventive protocol will still be in place.

“Don’t forget that it will still take a while to vaccinate almost 80 per cent of the population that is expected to be vaccinated.

“The fact that you have taken the vaccine does not mean you should be careless, you should not wear a mask, you should not protect yourself because many more people may have not received their own vaccination.

“So, we will still continue to insist and advocate that our people should conduct themselves and behave to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.”

The governor, however, assured that he would provide adequate logistics and security at the state medical facilities during the vaccination exercise.