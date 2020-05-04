Former Wolves goalkeeper Carl Ikeme is raffling off the shirt from his final Nigeria appearance to help people in the African country affected by coronavirus.

The top Ikeme donned in a World Cup qualifier between the Super Eagles and Zambia – before he had to retire after a successful battle against leukaemia – is up for grabs, with tickets costing £10 each and £800 raised so far.

“The funds will help to buy vital supplies for the motherless children and babies in Onitsha and Umunna in south Onitsha (Anambra State).

“I will also be looking to support other causes in Nigeria where by the money raised will go directly to the people that need it.”