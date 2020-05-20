The Inspector General of Police has again restated those exempted from the restriction orders emplaced by the Federal Government to curb the spread of the Coronavirus Disease.

The IG, in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, restated the position of the police following reports that essential workers were being harassed and prevented from moving during the 8pm to 6am curfew ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement on Tuesday night, Mba said: “All essential workers including Medical Personnel, Firefighters, Ambulance Services, Journalists, etc are exempted from the restriction of movement associated with both the partial lockdown and the national curfew across the Federation.

“The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed A. Adamu has therefore directed all Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commands Commissioners of Police to give effect to these exemptions whilst enforcing the restriction orders.”