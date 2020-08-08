Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has openly declared that he was never sick through the period of his isolation as a result of COVID-19 infection.

Umahi made the disclosure on Friday while flagging off the training of selected 4,000 teachers and 466 health workers on COVID-19 precautionary measures.

The training workshop, powered by the State Ministry of Education, was aimed at preparing the teachers for resumption of studies and examinations for the Senior and Junior Secondary 3 students in the State.

Umahi, who said his isolation offered more breakthrough avenues in the treatment of the pandemic in the State, maintained that God assured him that no other person would die of the infection in the State.

He enjoined Ebonyi people to only be careful in observing all the safety protocols but not to be afraid of the virus, adding that the case management available in the State is the most effective in the country.

He further advised all to report immediately to the hospital when sick, adding that those who died did so from late presentation.

He described the teachers and the medical workers as the most productive sectors in the civil and public service of the State.

Umahi revealed that the State has ordered for 40,000 bottles of surface disinfectants and 75,000 face masks, as well as sufficient hand sanitizers to be distributed to students and teachers across the State.

Thanking Ebonyians for their show of love to him while in isolation, he stated that it was good for someone to step aside sometimes in order to ascertain the degree of love the people have for him.

Umahi explained: “While I was in isolation, I was never sick….

“One of the things that God told me in isolation is that no one will die any more from COVID-19 in Ebonyi State.

“So all we have to do is to be careful, not to be afraid of it.

“Our treatment is the most effective in Nigeria….”

Giving update on the COVID-19 situation in the State, the Health Commissioner, Daniel Umezurike, revealed that Ebonyi as at date has 908 total cases, 33 deaths, 835 treated and discharged with 40 active cases.

He observed that Ebonyi State in the last few weeks has witnessed a downward trend in COVID-19 cases.

Prescribing government’s operative rules for schools, the Commissioner for Education, Onyebuchi Chima, said students must maintain at least one metre distance from each other in the classes and halls, each classroom must contain a hand sanitiser and a hand washing machine

Chima added: “No visitors, including parents, into the schools except those on official functions.

“Breaks must be supervised and should be in batches, if it must be observed.

“No food vendors.

“Time for lunch packs must be put in the timetable and supervised by teachers.

“Two health workers are to be posted to each school.

“All question papers must be sterilised.

“All supervisors, invigilators and other examiners must wear face masks….

“Only one entrance to the schools, including the dormitories with washing facilities and sanitizer.”

Chima encouraged students not to be afraid, but to brace up to the challenges and make good results.

The Chairmen of the State Secondary Education Board, Elizabeth Ezeani, and his Universal Basic Education Board counterpart, Hyacinth Ikpor, appreciated the Governor for his laudable investments in the education sector.

Other stakeholders who spoke at the event, including the Chief Medical Director, Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Dr. Emeka Onwe Ogah; Sate Director of Public Health, Dr. Mike Urom; and the State Epidemiologist, Dr. Emeka Sampson, harped on the importance of face mask, hand washing and physical distancing as a means of preventing spread of infection.

Resource persons for the training were drawn from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, World Health Organisation, State Ministry of Health and the State Executive Council.

Approximately 38,000 students comprising those in JSS 3 and SSS 3 from the total of 268 Secondary schools are expected to write the Junior and Senior Certificate Examinations in Ebonyi State.