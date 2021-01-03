Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said he knew why God spared his life in 2020 despite the rampaging Coronavirus Disease and other vicissitudes of life.

Obasanjo spoke on Saturday at the Second Annual Thanksgiving Service of the Ogun State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta.

He tasked Nigerians who survived COVID-19 and witnessed the New Year to thank God for His mercies.

He said he knew the reason God spared his life to witness the New Year despite the turbulence and challenges posed to humanity in 2020 by COVID-19 pandemic was to “serve Him and humanity more and more”.

Obasanjo, who is the Asiwaju Onigbagbo of Ogun State, said: “It is our duty to give thanks to God.

“You will be the most ungrateful person if you do not perform the duty of giving thanks to God.

“In all circumstances, give thanks.

“Therefore, if you fail to give thanks, you are failing a very significant duty of yours as a Christian.

“Last year 2020 was a very challenging year not only for us in Nigeria, not only for us in Africa, but for the whole world.

“The fact that you are alive calls for giving thanks to God.

“It doesn’t matter which way you look at it, that those who you know as a result of COVID-19 are no more here with us not because you are better than they are, more knowledgeable than they are, it’s just by the grace of God.

“And if God gives you that grace to still remain on earth, maybe for a purpose and I believe part of the purpose is for you to continue to serve humanity and to serve God.

“You cannot be a servant of God if you cannot give thanks to him.

“The purpose of being here is to perform our duty as Christians by giving thanks to God.”