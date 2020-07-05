The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has expressed doubts about the capacity of the country to achieve physical distancing on flights.

The Minister spoke at a webinar on Saturday as the country prepares to reopen the aviation sector.

Sirika, who said it will be impossible to achieve physical distancing except the airlines will run at a loss, responded to a question by the Managing Director of Aero Contractors, Captain Ado Sanusi.

He said: “The person sitting beside or behind you is not two meters away from you.

“When people say they would block one seat between passengers, what of the guy behind you and the one in front of you?

“The guy in front of you is in danger.

“Should you sneeze or cough, you are actually coughing over his head.

“It is very difficult to achieve because it means you have to take a sit on my left, right in front and behind to achieve at least 0.5 meters.

“To achieve that, you are saying 30 or 40 per cent capacity should be allowed.

“I think we should research more between today and over the weekend to come up with something that we can announce soon.

“I cannot see us achieving physical distancing within the airplane and make money.”