COVID-19: I don’t know where Abba Kyari is in Lagos – Commissioner

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, has said he does not know the location of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari.

The Commissioner said this on Tuesday when he gave an update to newsmen on the COVID-19 in Lagos.

Kyari, who confirmed he tested positive to COVID-19 in a statement last week, said he had opted to move to Lagos for treatment in a private medical facility.

However, Abayomi said though he chats with Kyari on WhatsApp and he seems well and happy, he does not know his exact location.

Abayomi said: “We exchange messages on WhatsApp, but from WhatsApp, you can’t tell where somebody is.

“We are exchanging information, but I haven’t asked him for his location.

“He seems well and happy and we are exchanging information on strategic issues and it’s been a long time we’ve talked about his health, so I presume he’s made a full recovery.”