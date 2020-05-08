Ebonyi Sta

Umahi, who made the announcement in a broadcast on Friday in Abakaliki, urged the people not to panic.

He stated that the cases involved a man, 26, and his wife, 19.

He said: “They are from Ezza Inyimegu, Ekwunegu community, Izzi Local Government Area and reside in Oji River, Enugu, where the man sells phone accessories.

“They were brought to the stadium (state quarantine centre) on May 6 and their samples were collected.

“The results were positive and they have been moved to treatment centre in Abaklaiki.”

The governor urged the citizens not to panic as the state government was on top of the situation.

Umahi said: “We advice people to detect our brothers and sisters who sneak into the state so that we can bring them to the quarantine centre and do the needful.

“COVID-19 is not a death sentence but needs to be attended to on time.

“I want to thank everyone committed to this assignment and say with gratitude to God that our strategies are unique with God’s mercies.”

Umahi said by the evening of Friday, the number of victims on treatment and expected to test negative would be ascertained.

He said: “When the numbers are known, they will be subjected to two series of tests and if consistently negative, they will be discharged next week.

“We will keep you informed.

“Let us continue to be prayerful, watchful and be our brothers’ keepers.”