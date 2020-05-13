In an effort to curb the spread of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic and to further support the government in making living easier for the masses, a non-governmental organization, Herbert Onyewumbu Wiwge Foundation, has put smiles on the faces of thousands of people in some communities in River State. Recently, the foundation distributed sundry foodstuffs and relief packages to several homes, families and communities in the state as part of its complementary efforts to alleviate the mounting effects of the lockdown and restriction measures adopted by the Rivers State Government. Notably, HOW Foundation’s activities in the state are basically to alleviate the effects of the lockdown, and by extension, aid the underprivileged people in the state to stay home as the lockdown begins.

The foundation’s CEO, Antonia Ally, made it known to the people of Isiokpo community and its environs that the NGO’s decision is to spread love and alleviate the effects of the lockdown on the people of Rivers State in general and to connect with the mission statement of the non-profitable organization. According to Ally, the Foundation had been feeding several homes and indigents in Lagos State for weeks and had now decided to extend this novel gesture to the good people of Isiokpo community and its environs. “We believe that majority of those that are alive today have never experienced a pandemic, and to cushion the effects of the lockdown occasioned by COVID-19, the HOW Foundation had made available palliatives to the people of Isokpo and its neighbouring communities in River State,” she said.

The founder of the foundation, Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe, also added that the serial distribution of foodstuffs to people is a conscious plan to tackle the post-pandemic effects. He said a lot of businesses have been badly affected and economies have been disrupted, and as a foundation, we have come to the aid of the people and assist this Isokpo community by targeting the households with the distribution of our food relief materials.

His Majesty, Blessing Wagor, the Nye Nwe Ali of Isiokpo community, thanked the foundation, especially the founder, Herbert Wigwe. “He is a good man who remembered the people of our community in this troubled period of hunger, and he has also promised that the palliatives will be shared with all the families in the community with the help of our council chiefs,” Wagor said.

In his remarks, Chief Wobodo Amadi, Chairman Isiokpo Council of Chiefs, added a thankful prayer for the founder of the foundation. Amadi said: “Those who remember to feed the needy in this deadly pandemic period deserve more blessing and as he (Herbert Wigwe) is feeding us, God won’t let him, his family and the entire team to be hungry. God will continue to protect you all, thank you.”

To date, the HOW Foundation has been changing and shaping the lives of many with their focus and three major agenda that consist of health, education and empowerment, all of which have formed the fulcrum on which the NGO designs its programmes and activities to ensure that they make positive and measurable impacts to be made in these specific areas. The foundation has over the years been fighting malaria and prostate cancer with massive awareness to eradicate health challenges across the country.

