The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has distributed 129 trucks of rice donated by the Nigerian Customs Service to 34 States and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, PRNigeria is reporting.

While all other States except Ogun and the FCT received three trucks each, Lagos and Kano States got 10 trucks each.

The Federal Capital Territory and Ogun State, which were locked down as a result of COVID-19, received five trucks each.

A document obtained by PRNigeria showed that 34 States had fully received the donated food item as at May 3, 2020.

It was gathered that Lagos, Kano and Ogun States alongside the FCT got the lion share of the relief food materials due to their population and the high level of prevalence of the coronavirus pandemic.

PRNigeria gathered that only Oyo State had returned all its 1,800 bags, while Rivers had rejected the donation.

Ondo State returned some bags, which had allegedly expired and kept the unexpired ones.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, has received the newly appointed Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad A. Muhammad, on Monday in her office.

The Minister commended the NEMA helmsman and urge him to come up with better strategies in efficient and effective disaster prevention, preparation, mitigation and response in Nigeria.

Farouq said: “We should align our thoughts and strategies to provide emergency relief to Nigerians, especially at this difficult period of #COVID19 pandemic.”

NEMA, which is currently under the supervision of the Humanitarian Affairs Ministry, is empowered to manage disaster-related issues through concrete structures and resources.