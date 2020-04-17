Residents of Ikugbonmire Street behind Expect God School and environs in Mowe, Ogun State said armed hoodlums have taken over their community for the past three days.

The residents said they are still living in fear as at the time of this report as hoodlums, numbering over 100, are laying siege to their streets.

The hoodlums, according to the residents, are allegedly breaking into houses and demanding for food, money and raping women.

They added that residents who are obeying the stay-at-home order of the government have been under attack since on Monday.

A resident, Ajala Ojo, said: “We have been under attack since Monday.

“I could not call to inform anyone because my mobile phone is bad.

“I just managed to get to my neighbours to use their phone to call my family.

“These boys are attacking houses and streets with dangerous weapons.

“They are asking for food and money, but when they cannot get anything, they resort to raping women.

“As I am talking to you now, about 100 of them are on my street at Ikugbonmire, where I reside with my children.

“I am looking for every means to relocate because the attacks are scaring me and my children have been crying.

“I locked my doors and we are quiet inside our room as if nobody is in the house.

“Policemen came and threw teargas but the hoodlums returned fire with gunshots and stones.

“The policemen left and came back later with more men.”

Another resident, who simply identified himself as Pastor Kenny, said: “Attacks have been going on in Mowe.

“These boys have been attacking residents in Mowe in the last three days.

“They come out in the afternoon to rob residents staying at home and their attacks have spread to Ofada.

“Landlords in Shomeke Obafemi-Owode are staying up to watch over their community so that these boys will not attack us.”

When contacted, the Commissioner, Ogun State Police Command, Kenneth Ebrimson, said: “There is nothing of such happening there.

“My DPO is on ground and he told me there is nothing happening.

“Let the person calling you also call me.”