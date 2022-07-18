COVID-19: Health authority urges Sri Lankans to take 4th jab

Sri Lanka’s Health Ministry Monday urged the people to take the fourth dose of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine given the emergence of a new variant of the pandemic.

Asela Gunawardena, the Director-General of Health Services, said over 95 per cent of the people have received the second dose of the vaccine.

He said a significantly lower percentage of the people have taken the third dose.

According to the health official, taking four doses of the vaccine minimised the risk of contracting the virus and in case of infection, the severity of the disease will also be lower.

Gunawardena said the vaccines can be obtained at all state hospitals, medical offices of health, and stipulated vaccination centers.