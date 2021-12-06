COVID-19: Heads of MDAs set to enforce safety protocols at Federal Secretariat

Worried by non compliance by some Federal Government workers with the COVID-19 safety protocols, Heads of Ministries and Agencies in Oyo State, are set to ensure urgent enforcement at the Secretariat.

The News Agency of Nigeria Correspondent, who monitored activities at the Secretariat on Monday reports that many workers had lower their guards as regards the COVID-19 safety protocols.

NAN Correspondent, who monitored the level of compliance at Ikolaba and Agodi Secretariats in Ibadan, reports that many workers were seen going in and out of their offices without put on face masks, nor making provision for washing of hands at the entrance.

NAN gathered that handwashing basins with soaps were no more available in all the offices visited within the Secretariat complex.

Also, at the Agodi Secretariat, workers were not wearing face masks and there were no sanitizer or handwashing basins with soap.

An official in the Housing Unit, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed that majority of workers at the complex had stopped complying with COVID-19 safety protocols.

According to the official, Heads of Ministries and Agencies at the Secretariat would meet to prevail on their workers to start complying with the safety protocols.

The official, however, said that they have yet to receive any directive barring unvaccinated workers from the Secretariat complex.

A cross section of the workers attributed non-observance to the preventive measures to “discontinued public sensitisation” by the relevant agencies of the government.

Commenting, Tola Ogundeji, one of the workers at the secretariat, said it was very important for people to continue to keep to social distancing and wearing of facemasks as preventive measures.

Ogundeji appealed to relevant government agencies to continue the public enlightenment for more people to be vaccinated against the virus.

In his reactions, Rufus Adeyeye, urged the state government to provide COVID-19 vaccine at all designated centres to encourage workers to be vaccinated.

Adeyeye also admonished civil servants and Nigerians in general to keep observing washing of hands, wearing of facemasks, physical distancing and avoid crowded areas to protect their lives.

However, at the Conference Hall of the secretariat, where the IPPIS verification was ongoing, few of the workers wore facemasks, while only the officials conducting the exercise wore facemasks and have hand sanitisers.