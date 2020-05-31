The Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria, Lagos State Chapter has decried the increasing fatalities among frontline medical personnel in the war against COVID-19.

Dr. Joseph Akinde, Chairman of the society, made the remarks while presenting some Personal Protective Equipment and crates of malt drink to the Lagos State Government as part of the SGON’s contribution to efforts in fighting the pandemic.

Akinde said the society was particularly worried by the upsurge in infection and death of the health workers.

The Chairman, who is also the Medical Director of Living Spring Hospital, Ejigbo, a private medical facility, frowned at reports that some medical personnel were not adequately kitted, especially with PPE, while handling infected COVID-19 suspects.

According to him, this is like sending soldiers to the battle ground without adequately arming them.

He stressed the need for adequate protection of the medical personnel, who are sacrificing to be in the frontline against the coronavirus disease.

Akinde said the donation, which included 100 pieces of face shields and malt drinks, was in response to the difficult challenges faced by the frontline medical workers.

He explained that the face shields were for the medical personnel performing surgery on COVID-19 patients or those carrying out child delivery of pregnant infected patients.

He said: “The safety of the medical workers should be the topmost priority because without them, the battle against disease outbreaks will not be won and the world will not achieve the universal health coverage.

“The face shields are for the medical personnel performing surgery on COVID-19 patients, including those carrying out child delivery on pregnant infected patients.”

The malt drink, Akinde added, is for the frontline medical workers to take and cool down after a hard day’s assignment.

Akinde, while reacting to the recent statement by the state government that some COVID-19 patients should be handled at home, warned his colleagues, especially those in the private facilities, not to engage in handling the patients except if their facilities were accredited for that purpose.

He counselled that every Lagosian must now fully take responsibility for his or her safety and survival.

He said: “As bitter and difficult to swallow this message could be, it remains the gospel-truth which all Nigerians, not just Lagos residents, should have imbibed from the very first day of the outbreak of the pandemic in Nigeria.

“This will have saved the country a lot in terms of transmission and deployment of scarce funds and facilities for treating the disease.”