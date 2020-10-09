Gunmen have killed a Logistics Expert with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Uche Njoku, while on official assignment.

The Expert was said to be on a trip when they were attacked, with others in the bus injured.

The development was confirmed by the Director General of the NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu, during the briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja on Thursday.

Ihekweazu, who commiserated with his family and all frontline workers on the painful loss of Njoku, said: “We also wish other workers in the vehicle that were injured a quick recovery.

“This incident underscores the danger that frontline workers face in the course of fighting the virus on our behalf.

“We urge all Nigerians to continue to pray for the safety of all frontline workers and their families.”