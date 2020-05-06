Guaranty Trust Bank Plc has announced the re-opening of 40 more branches across the country from Wednesday as the country battled the Coronavirus Disease pandemic.

The announcement was contained in a memo the Bank sent to its customers in the wake of the easing of the lockdown in Lagos and Ogun States and the the Federal Capital Territory, and the restriction of movement imposed by some States,

The Bank said it has also extended banking hours to 9am to 3pm daily instead of the initial 9am to 1pm.

It added: “Please, note that whilst we are committed to serving you in our branches, it is important that we continue to observe precautionary measures to keep all customers and members of our staff safe.

“When visiting a branch, kindly protect yourself and our staff by wearing a facemask at all times. It is also very important that you keep a safe distance when in a queue inside or outside the branch. We would also like to implore you to be patient as it might take a bit more time to serve you at our branches during this period.

“Before visiting any of our branches, please remember that you can withdraw up to N200,000 at all our ATMs and that you can do most of your banking from the safety of your home through the GTWorld Mobile App or by simply dialing *737# from your phone.

“You can also visit www.gtbank.com/help-centre for complaints, enquiries, and information about all our products and services.”

Below is a list of the locations where the Bank’s branches are open: