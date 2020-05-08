A pan-Igbo grassroots socio-cultural organisation, Imeobi Igbo Forum, has urged Governors in the South East to establish boundary security outfits as a way of tackling the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Mike Ikegulu, the forum’s National President, made the call in a statement issued on Friday in Enugu and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria.

He said such security outfits would complement the efforts of the national security agencies in enforcing the ban on inter-state movement.

Ikegulu urged security agencies manning state boundaries in the region to ensure thoroughness in the inspection of vehicles carrying foodstuff and other essential commodities.

According to him, a huge sense of patriotism is expected from security officers manning the borders.

He said: “South-East state governors are urged to redouble their efforts to ensure that disguised ‘human cargoes’ who violate the lockdown order are intercepted and turned back.

“From general assessment, the activities of people who flout the orders of government on border closure have not abated.”

Ikegulu urged council chairmen, town unions and local vigilance groups to be more alive to their duties.

He said: “Our survival from this pandemic depends on how through we can be. God in His infinite mercies has spared the South-East zone from the dangerous spread of COVID-19.

“We appreciate the efforts of our governors and the sacrifices of Ndigbo to protect themselves from this disease.

“Let us keep watch, obey the medical advisories from established authorities and stay safe.”