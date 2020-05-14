Caritas Nigeria, an NGO, has urged the Federal Government to resist pressure to re-open schools and worship centres to guard against community transmission of the coronavirus disease.

Rev. Fr. Uchechukwu Obodoechina, Executive Secretary, Caritas Nigeria, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Thursday.

He observed that in the last two weeks there has been clamour, by some members of the public, for the re-opening of worship centres and schools.

Obodoechina said: “It is dangerous and unsafe to do so now.

“Government must not bow to pressure.

“Let the schools, churches and mosques remain closed until we are sure of a safe society.

“Health is wealth and should be prioritised above other secondary pleasures.

“Re-opening schools and worship centres should be a gradual process.”

Obodoechina also admonished the public to continue to observe all measures put in place by the authorities to contain the spread of the virus.

The cleric urged Nigerians to abide by scientific evidence on the virus, avoid fake or unconfirmed reports and generally maintain an optimal state of physical and mental wellbeing to pull through the difficult time.