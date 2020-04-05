COVID-19: Group sets up N5m welfare fund for 1,000 lawyers

A group, Friends of Olumide Akpata, on Sunday announced the setting up of a N5 million welfare fund for the benefit of 1,000 lawyers in Lagos.

The group made this known in a notice tagged: “COVID-19 Welfare Fund; Let us be our Brothers’ Keepers,” obtained by newsmen in Lagos.

Olumide Akpata is the immediate past Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law.

Akpata has long-standing support and sponsorship of capacity building and professional development programmes for young lawyers.

In January, the group pledged to sponsor 30 young lawyers to the 2020 edition of the Practice Preparation Course organised by Legally Engaged in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that consequent upon the recent outbreak of Coronavirus Disease in the country, there had been a lockdown of courts, law firms and other sectors of the economy.

Following the pandemic and the resultant lockdown, the group in its online notice to lawyers announced the setting up of a welfare fund of N5 million.

It said the fund would be beneficial to about 1,000 lawyers in Lagos.

It pledged to work in collaboration with Shoprite and various branches of the NBA within Lagos to deliver the relief packages to lawyers.

The Notice said: “The closure of law courts and law firms on account of COVID-19 has occasioned disruptions to the livelihood of many lawyers.

“To address the issue of food security for certain categories of lawyers in Lagos State during the lock-down period, friends of Olumide Akpata have, as an initial step, set up a fully-funded N5 million COVID-19 Welfare Fund.

“The fund, working with Shoprite and the various branches of the NBA within Lagos State, will deliver Relief Packs to the doorsteps of 1,000 lawyers, who may be most affected.”

The group urged lawyers to contact their respective NBA branches for further directives.