A group, Anambra Progressives Union, has donated an Isolation and medical centre to the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka to help combat cases of coronavirus and other medical conditions.

Inaugurating the facility on Tuesday in Awka, Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah (Young Progressives Party (YPP)-Anambra South) said the donation was the second facility to be constructed and donated by the group.

According to him, the first facility donated by some Diaspora indigenes of the state is situated at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital permanent site, Nnewi-Oraifite.

Ubah explained that the indigenes decided to assist people of the state after the nation started facing challenges caused by the novel coronavirus.

The senator, who commended the university management for its cooperation, said the facility was adequately equipped with necessary medical equipment and ambulances with dedicated numbers.

Ubah, however, disclosed that the group was currently collaborating with some organisations to site another isolation and medical centre for the people of Anambra North Senatorial District.

“Efforts are ongoing to establish industries with staff residential apartments and inland terminal in order to provide employments and promote the economy of the state.’’

Also speaking, the Chairman of Anambra Progressives in Diaspora, Peter Nwosu commended members of the group for their selfless support that ensured that the provision of the facility was realised.

He expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done and assured the group of the continuous support of his members in the Diaspora.

Responding, Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Charles Esimone commended Ubah and his group for making the project a reality.

Esimone said the timely completion of the facility would help to tackle the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the state and the country at large.

“The facility is not only beautiful, but highly equipped to the extent that whoever stays in it will feel at home and may not want to be discharged,” he said.

The vice chancellor assured the group that the facility would be adequately maintained.