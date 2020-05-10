The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has told the alleged COVID-19 index case in the state, Susan Okpe, that he is not responsible for her problem.

Ortom said this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, on Saturday in response to the protest by Okpe that her identity was mixed up with that of someone else, leading to her being incarcerated for about 50 days now.

Okpe, who is based in the United Kingdom, had said in a letter by her lawyer, Ebun-olu Adegboruwa, and a viral video that she was not yet in the country as per the date stated on the test result claimed to be hers.

Ortom, in the statement, however, said it was the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control that carried out the COVID-19 test on Okpe and declared her positive.

He said: “The decision was made in the best interest of the people of the state who have continued to appreciate the governor for the proactive approach to contain the pandemic. With the identity of the index case known, tracing and isolating all who came in contact with her became easy.

“It is the constitutional duty of the governor to ensure safety and wellbeing of his people. Section 26 (2) (e) of the National Health Act 2014 gives the government the powers to disclose information relating to a person if ‘non-disclosure of the information represents a serious threat to public health’.

“Even in the United Kingdom where she left for Nigeria, the Prime Minister tested positive for COVID-19 and went public to say that he had contracted the disease. He was treated and later discharged.

“But here, Mrs Okpe has refused treatment and taken to the daily production of videos to castigate all medical personnel who attempt to attend to her, government officials and anyone who holds a contrary opinion regarding her case.

“It is important to state that Ortom is not the architect of Mrs Okpe’s problems. If there is anyone who promotes unity and shows love to the various ethnic groups in Benue State, that person is Ortom.

“She claimed not to have seen her COVID-19 test results, and in another breath described the same results as fake. How was she able to know that the results are fake without seeing them?”