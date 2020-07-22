After a period of isolation, treatment and recovery from COVID-19, the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, is back home.

The Chief Press Secretary to Ikpeazu, Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka, said this in a statement on Tuesday.

The Governor, his wife, his two daughters and a few of his aides went straight to the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Umuobiakwa for a brief Thanksgiving Service presided over by the President of the East Nigeria Union Conference of the Seventh Day Adventist Church Nigeria, Dr. Bassey Udoh.

Ikpeazu was said to have expressed his deep and profound appreciation to the Almighty God, whose grace and loving kindness kept him throughout the difficult period as he battled with COVID-19.

According to the Governor, the mercy of God is the only reason he is alive today.

He thanked the team of doctors and other medical personnel who attended to him for their dedication and professionalism.

The Governor expressed his gratitude to the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Ude Oko Chukwu, for courageously holding the forte during his period of absence and commended him for his statesmanship in the running of the affairs of the State.

Ikpeazu sent his appreciation to the Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji, and all members of the State Assembly for their display of patriotism during the period.

The Governor was also grateful to the Secretary to the Abia State Government, Chris Ezem; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. ACB Agbazuere; and all members of the State Executive Council, as well as Chairmen of the Transition Committees of the 17 Local Government Areas of the State.

The Governor also expressed gratitude to all religious leaders from different faiths and denominations, who prayed fervently for his recovery and their unending messages of goodwill.

In addition, the Governor sent his sincere appreciation to all Traditional Rulers, Elder Statesmen, Political Leaders, Women and Youth groups from across the State and indeed all Abians across the globe who prayed for his recovery.

Governor Ikpeazu assured the people of the State that he is hale and hearty and fully prepared to resume duties and continue to discharge his divine mandate of leading the good people of Abia State.

While thanking God for His mercies, Governor Ikpeazu reminded Abians that the COVID-19 pandemic remains with us and requires every single Abian to continue to take very seriously all the protocols enunciated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

He reminded all Abians that the prevailing times demanded the highest level of personal responsibility and asked the people not to let their guards down.

He sent his message of solidarity to all Abians who are still battling with the sickness, assuring them that they will come back better and stronger.

“Our administration,” the Governor continued, “will continue to provide the needed support in the fight against the pandemic in the State.

“I am pleased that our molecular laboratory is now fully in place and I therefore appeal to all Abians to avail themselves of the services of the laboratories and get tested in the strong belief that the disease is not a death sentence.”

Governor Ikpeazu thanked his wife, Nkechi, their children and members of his family for being strong and steadfast throughout this period.

In the words of the Governor: “Throughout my life, my faith and confidence in the Almighty God have remained unshaken and will remain so.

“It is His grace that upholds me.

“This latest in the series of the intervention of God in my life will spur me to rededicate my life to the service of our people.”