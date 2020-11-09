Eight months after recovering from the Coronavirus Disease, the Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, on Monday announced that he has tested positive again to the disease.

Governor Bello, who has already gone into self-isolation, said on Monday via his Twitter handle that he is however asymptomatic.

It should be recalled that last week, the Secretary to the Niger State Government, Ahmed Matane, debunked claims that three members of the state cabinet had tested positive to COVID 19.

According to the Governor on his Twitter handle: “I have tested positive to #COVID19.

“However, I am asymptomatic and have gone into isolation.”

Also, in a statement by Bello’s Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel Berje, on Wednesday, the governor said he decided to embark on self-isolation after realising that as a public figure, he must have had contact with some confirmed contact cases of

In the statement, Bello said his sample was taken for test, and unfortunately returned positive and he has commenced treatment.

The statement added: “We however solicit prayers from all and sundry for his quick recovery even as he is asymptomatic to the virus and advised the people to always observe all the COVID-19 protocols in their dealings.”