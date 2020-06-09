The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, on Tuesday eased the lockdown in the state to six hours of curfew.

Bello also ordered the Police and other security agencies enforcing the COVID-19 lockdown to dismantle all blockades to all for free movement of people across the State.

According to Bello in a statewide broadcast on Tuesday: “Curfew is now within 10pm and 4am.

“Henceforth, markets, banks and other places of business activities should be opened with strict adherence to all safety measures.”

While directing the State Ministry of Education to liaise with relevant stakeholders to arrive at a safe date for resumption of schools in the State, he said: “There shall no more be lockdown days.”

He added: “As at today, the State has recorded 46 cases of COVID-19 and one death, out of which 26 of them have been discharged and reunited with their families.

“This represents more than half of the cases we have had to manage.

“All cases confirmed in the state are so far limited to nine local governments out of the 25 local governments in the state.

“Additional isolation centres have been built to cater for repatriated almajiris to reunite with their families and to curtail chances of contracting the virus.”

Governor Bello however warned that the ban on commercial motorcycles still remain, adding that Civil Servants are to remain at home except for those on essential services.