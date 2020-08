For two days now, Google has been running a COVID-19 mask Doodle to reinforce the messaging that wearing masks can save lives.

The campaign by Google comes amid the resurgence of COVID-19 cases across the globe.

The campaign went live across 60 countries, including Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa, at 3pm on August 4.

It will also run throughout August 5.

The Doodle will click through to a COVID prevention Search Results page.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has been harping on the use of face masks to stop the further spread of COVID-19.

In one of its latest messages to Nigerians, the NCDC said: “You may not believe in the virus, but the virus sure believes in you.

“Do not wear masks with valves.

“Why?

“Because a valve acts as an open doorway, allowing your breath to leave the mask and putting those around you at risk of catching COVID-19.

“Again, there are many ways to wear a mask incorrectly, but only one way to maximise protection; wear a well-fitted mask with gaps.

“Check if your mask fit before going outside, it is really simple.

“Step 1, inhale: Your mask should pull on your face.

“Step 2, exhale: Your mask should expand.

“Step 3, check leaks: There should be no major leaks.

“Readjust your mask if there are leaks for best protection, your mask should fit well.”

The NCDC said Nigerians were still in the middle of a pandemic and needed to remain extremely careful to keep the gains of the sacrifices they have all made since March.

It said: “Even if you wear protective mask in public, it is important that you also use other preventive measures, stay at least two metres away from other people.

“Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

“Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands; cover your coughs and sneezes.”

The NCDC, however, said that coronavirus could not overwhelm Nigerians.

“There’s an end; let’s just do the needful,” it stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that since the emergence of COVID-19 in the country, the statistics from NCDC reveals a gradual decline in daily recorded cases from July 27.

The figures have reduced significantly over the past seven days with the lowest figure over this timeline being 288 recorded on August 3.

Between June and July, new cases had risen to as high as 790 on July 1.

With the recent trend, the case rate is slowing down in the country.