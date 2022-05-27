COVID-19: God bless my landlord, by Lilian Mabeek

There are still Godly house owners out there.

Maybe you or someone you know can attest to this very fact that it is not every landlord that is troublesome or complex.

This is a dedication to those landlords who thought it wise to assist their tenants recover from COVID-19 pandemic negative impacts and giving a shoulder of support and rescue from the grievous consequences of the pandemic.

This is a reciprocity of gratitude to you as because I am dedicating this discussion to the amazing landlords in Nigeria, and all over the world for their compassionate understanding with their tenants for not increasing tenancy rates due to the unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 virus they are the real super heros.

Remember the entire world was ravaged by the pandemic beginning from December 2019 and till now the scars of the hardship is still being felt in the world today.

There were unquantifiable losses and even deaths of loved ones, leading to devastating circumstances such as mental health issues, economic losses, suicide, inflation, depression, job losses, divorces, loneliness, heartbreaks and the negatives of the impacts tops the list.

Despite the cruel impacts of the COVID-19 virus, there are some kind people who have continued to help others heal ,and help the hopeless believe in themselves again. It is very difficult to recount the number of tangible and intangible losses that was recorded, but like the popular saying, that when there is life, there is hope. When there is life, there can be an expectation to recover from the losses and when there is life, joy can be felt once more.

Do you know that there are some God fearing landlords that communicated to their tenants that they are not going to hike or increase their tenancy because they saw the losses and impacts of COVID and as a result, these set of kind individuals forfeited their rents. To some others, they collected same rent as it were in 2019. And for some others, they collected only half of their annual rent. And this kind and selfless gesture is in a bid to allow their tenants who have suffered various degrees of hardship to find their feet again.

I want to raise an ovation and celebrate these rare set of landlords who themselves have needs for these monies, but they decided to sacrifice it for their tenants in order to help them build their homes and lives again.

I am aware of many privately owned institutions, most especially the private citadels of learning of how they increased school fees and other ancillary fees connected to learning.

In my country, it is very peculiar to find schools at all levels hiking their fees. I am yet to get feelers of any school that also replicated the kindness of the landlords. It is my hope that some day the search light of the excesses of private primary and secondary schools will be exposed in Nigeria on a roundtable so the authorities of the school can explain what they do with all the excess school fees billed on pupils as tuition, but that is an investigation or query for another day.

Tenants must ensure to keep their landlords property safe, clean and secure and they must refrain from deliberately using their homes in disrepair because the property does not belong to them. That mentality of damaging another’s property because they are tenant in occupancy must be changed. Rather, they owe the landowner the duty of care to keep the house owners interest as though they were theirs by replacing any damaged item on the property.