COVID-19: Global deaths top 42,000 as US overtakes China in number of cases

The global deaths from the Coronavirus Disease was over 42,000 as at Tuesday, tallies by the John Hopkins University in the United States of America have shown.

This comes amid the rise in cases in the United States of America, where the number has risen beyond that of China, where the COVID-19 broke out late 2019.

The United States has over 185,400 cases, with over 3,800 deaths.

The President of the US, Donald Trump, has said the country was prepared for the worst, saying it is expecting no fewer than 100,000 deaths from the disease.

According to the modelling of the US Government, between 100,000 and 240,000 could died from the COVID-19.

Worldwide, as at Tuesday, there were more than 858,000 COVID-19, with over 42,000 deaths.

The death and infection toll in China had slowed down in the past couple of days.

But China has said it will include asymptomatic cases in its official count starting from Wednesday.