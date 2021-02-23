For a sixth consecutive day, Nigeria on Monday recorded less than 1,000 new cases of Coronavirus Disease.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, late on Monday, released data for the day listing the new cases and number of deaths for the day on its Twitter handle, which confirmed the development.

However, there were more deaths on Monday, with the country recording 23 fatalities.

According to the data by the NCDC, Nigeria on Monday recorded 542 new cases of COVID-19.

The data for the previous five days showed that on February 21, there were 521 new cases, with 645 on February 20, while 662 tested positive on February 19.

The number of new cases on February 18 was 877, while data for February 17 showed 869 fresh infections.

For Monday, the data by the NCDC showed that the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, Lagos State, led with 99 cases.

It was followed by Kwara State with 91 cases and Ebonyi with 48, while Ogun, Kaduna, Oyo and Ondo States had 44, 42, 33 and 25 new infections.

The Federal Capital Territory recorded 24 new infections, while Kebbi had 23; Osun, 20; Ekiti, 17; Nasarawa, 12; Imo, 11; Delta, 10; Gombe, 9; Kano, 8; Katsina, 7; Rivers, 7; Edo, 5; Plateau, 4; and Bauchi, 3.

With the new cases on Monday, the country’s total confirmed cases from the virus came to 152,616 since the index case on February 27, 2020, with 129,300 discharged and 1,862 deaths.