COVID-19: FMC bars relatives from visiting patient

The Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State has suspended all visitations by relatives of patients to the hospital so as to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The suspension was contained in a statement by Alhaji Abdulmumin Bawa-Tauri, Head of Public Relations of the FMC, in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

The statement said the measure was in line with social distancing measure as directed of the Federal Government.

It said: “The management of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Birnin Kebbi wishes to inform the general public that in its bid to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the hospital, it has suspended all visitations by relatives of patients to the hospital with immediate effect.

“This is in line with the social distancing directive by the government.”

The statement added that the number of caregivers for each patient on admission would be limited to a maximum of one at a time.

It added: “Management has also applied a limit to all gatherings in the hospital in line with social distancing directives of the government.”

It enjoined all hospital community and the general public to ensure strict adherence to the directives