Five members of the Gombe State House of Assembly have tested positive for Coronavirus Disease.

The development was confirmed by the member representing Balanga North Local Government Area in the Assembly, Musa Buba, on Monday.

Buba, who is also the Chief Whip of the Assembly, said he was one of the five members of the 24-member Assembly to test positive.

Writing on his Facebook page, he said: “I’m COVID-19 positive.

“The results of our COVID 19 test are out.

“Out of the 24 members of the Gombe State House of Assembly, five of us are positive.

“I strongly advise that we strictly adhere to the guidelines of health workers (physical distancing, using of face mask, regular washing of hands especially with sanitisers, etc) for our collective good.”