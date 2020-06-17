First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced that one of its staff at its Marina, Lagos branch has tested positive to Coronavirus Disease.

This was made known by the Bank in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, all staff of the branch have been asked to go on self-isolation and get tested, while the branch and its entire vicinity have been thoroughly disinfected.

The statement said: “We have just confirmed that one of our staff working in FirstBank, Marina branch has tested positive to COVID-19 on 15 June 2020.

“In line with our COVID-19 emergency response plan, we have immediately activated our established incident management protocols. These include asking all staff of the branch to go on self-isolation and get tested.

“In addition, we immediately swung to action and have thoroughly disinfected the branch and the entire vicinity overnight.”

The lender, while reiterating its commitment to the safety of its staff, customers and host communities, disclosed that a fresh team have been deployed to the branch with brand new personal protection kits and equipment.

It said: “We have brought in a fresh team of our staff who have been given brand new personal protection kits and equipment to work with therefore, ensuring that there is no risk to any staff working out of the branch or any customer who chooses to bank with us at the same branch.

“Staff of the branch, whose tests are ongoing now, will not be returning to work until they are medically certified.

“The impact of COVID-19 has become the new norm and as we learn to live and deal with it. Swift, effective and decisive response in dealing with the challenges as they arise to ensure minimal disruption to service is critical as our new reality.”