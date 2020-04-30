In a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Cross River State, First Bank Nigeria on Thursday donated the sum of N30 million to the state government.

The cheque was presented by the South South Business Manager of the bank, Anieti Nseyen, on behalf of First Bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan.

Receiving the cheque, the wife of the Cross River State Governor, Linda Ayade, thanked First Bank for the support in the fight against the pandemic.

Mrs. Ayade said more collaborations and partnerships were needed for the development of the state.

Commending the bank’s effort, Chairman, Cross River State COVID-19 Task Force, Dr. Betta Edu, said for supporting the state at a critical time, First Bank would have its name written in gold as one of the organisations that stood with the state.

Edu said: “For this singular honour, First Bank Nigeria will have its name written in gold as one of the organisations that stood firm with Cross River to tackle the deadly pandemic.

“We will continue to protect our borders and ensure total compliance with public health directives.”

Responding, Nseyen of First Bank promised that the bank would continue to look at areas of interventions where its business capacities could be deployed to further support Nigerians, young and old.

He noted the management of the bank was gladdened at the solidarity seen in Nigerians as they came together to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic under one umbrella.

He, therefore, called on Nigerians to continue to work together to flatten the curve of the virus.

In the same vein, the Cross River COVID-19 Task Force also received 5,000 face masks, 1,000 bottles of hand sanitisers and 3,200 cartons of noodles from Olam Farms

Presenting the items, Akinwa Olumide of Olam Farms said the donations were borne out of the need to carry out the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility to consumers and to support the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

As at Thursday, no case of COVID-19 has been recorded in Cross River State.