COVID-19: Fintiri urges corps members to get vaccinated

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has urged corps members deployed to the state to be vaccinated against Coronavirus (COVID-19), to stem spread of the virus.

Fintiri made the call on Tuesday at the swearing-in ceremony of the 2021 Batch ‘C’ Stream 1 corps members at the Damare Orientation Camp, Gerei Local Government Area of the state.

The governor, represented by Mr Aloysius Babadoke, Commissioner for Youths, said the state government and relevant stakeholders would deploy vaccination teams to the camp.

“Please take advantage of this opportunity and get yourselves vaccinated if you have not done that.

“Also take advantage of being in the camp by participating in all activities,” he said.

While calling on the corps members to accept their posting to the state in good faith, Fintiri advised them to be security conscious.

“As the Chief Security Officer of the state, I assure you that you will only be posted to where we are sure of your safety,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr Ibrahim Tukur, the Coordinator of the scheme, charged corps members to actively participate in all camp activities.

Tukur stressed the need for the corps members to take advantage of the skills training programme under its Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED), to enable them to learn trades and become self-reliant.

He further admonished the corps members to shun cultism, drug abuse and social vices.

“I urged you to use the social media only for the promotion of unity and other positive purposes rather than rumour peddling and the promotion of hatred,” he said.

1,273 corps members have been sworn in for the one-year national service. They consist of 395 females and 878 males.