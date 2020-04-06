COVID-19: FIFA, WHO launch ‘BeActive’ campaign for people to keep fit

FIFA has joined forces with the UN and World Health Organisation in supporting the “BeActive” campaign to encourage people to keep fit and fight the Coronavirus Disease.

The WHO said this in a statement posted on its website.

According to the statement, the campaign was launched on the UN International Day of Sport for Development and Peace to encourage people to be HealthyAtHome during the pandemic.

IDSDP is an annual celebration of the power of sport to drive social change, community development and to foster peace and understanding and it is globally celebrated on April 6 annually.

According to the statement, WHO recommends all healthy adults do at least 30 minutes a day of physical activity and children at least 60 minutes per day.

It said: “As part of this, BeActive and remain HealthyAtHome include the following suggestions along with any other form of recreation to stay healthy at home:

“Taking some online exercise classes, dancing, playing active video games, jumping rope, and practising muscle strength and balance training.”

It quoted António Guterres Secretary-General of UN as saying: “We are delighted that football is strongly supporting the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace.

“We are happy that football is strongly supporting the international day by asking everyone to BeActive and to remain healthy at home during this difficult time.

”FIFA has asked the football community, from member associations and clubs, to players and fans, to show their support, to put their rivalries aside and to show a new solidarity so we can overcome the coronavirus.

“This is an important lesson not only for today, but for every day.”

The statement also quoted FIFA President Gianni Infantino as saying: “More than ever, especially now, one thing must be clear to everyone, health comes first.

“FIFA is delighted to support both the UN and the WHO in amplifying the BeActive campaign today.

“We are encouraged that the football community is also playing an active role in ensuring the message is understood globally.

“For the first time ever, we are all on the same team and together, with team spirit and positive energy, we will win.”

According to the Director-General of WHO, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, BeActive campaign supports WHO’s drive to help people be healthy at home.

“WHO is proud to collaborate as part of the UN family with FIFA and football lovers worldwide to promote the importance of being active for both physical and mental health,” Ghebreyesus stated.

The campaign kicks off with Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona, Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC asking football fans to set aside their rivalries and to come together to BeActive in order to defeat the coronavirus.

Other clubs include Club América, CD Guadalajara, Beijing Guoan FC, Shanghai Shenhua FC, Mohun Bagan AC, East Bengal FC, Melbourne City FC, Sydney FC and Auckland City FC.

Also to join the initiative in the coming days are Team Wellington FC, CA River Plate, Olympique de Marseille, TP Mazembe, CR Flamengo and SE Palmeiras.

As part of the campaign, world-famous players share the following message: “At this time, even rivals need to stick together.

“We have to keep our distance, but we do not lose our focus. We can show solidarity by being active, and active means following the guidelines from the WHO.”