Fidelity Bank has donated N5 million to the Kebbi State Government as part of its support in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Malam Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi.

Sarki said the donation was in support of the provision of palliatives to vulnerable persons suffering hardship arising from COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “The Cheque for the amount was presented to the Chief of Staff, Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad-Argungu, by the Regional Manager of the bank, Malam Salihu Jibrin, at the Government House on Tuesday.

“Jibrin also assured the state government that the bank would be an active partner in the fight against the novel Coronavirus disease by providing more possible assistance.

“Although the donation of N5 million by the bank could be described as a token, it would aid ongoing efforts by the state government in containing the COVID-19 scourge.”

Sarki said the regional manager of the bank, however, announced that the money would be remitted into the state government’s account on May 20.

Responding, Muhammad-Argungu thanked the bank for the gesture and promised judicious management of the fund.

“All donations received from various sources were handed over to the state Task Force on COVID-19 for proper management,” Muhammad-Argungu said.

He commended the Chairman of Task Force on COVID-19 and Commissioner for Health, Ja’afar Muhammed, and members of the team for doing a marvellous job in curbing the spread of the virus in the state.